StanPlus appoints Shalabh Dang as its Chief Revenue Officer

StanPlus on Thursday announced the appointment of Shalabh Dang as its Chief Revenue Officer to expand StanPlus’ business verticals and footprint across India and International markets.

In his new role, Shalabh will be responsible for driving and implementing strategic partnerships with hospitals, corporates, and other channels to boost revenue growth and support the company’s mission of creating a 911 model for Indian healthcare, the company stated on Thursday.

“Shalabh comes with over two and a half decades of cross-domain experience. In his previous role, he was leading the international and domestic sales and collections at Fortis Healthcare as their Group Sales Head,” the company stated on Thursday.

He has also worked with leading companies like Philips, Vodafone, and TATA Teleservices.

“We are thrilled to have Shalabh join our team. With his extensive experience and expertise in the consumer durables, telecom, and healthcare industries, we are embarking on our journey of becoming a consumer healthcare brand. I have full faith that under Shalabh’s leadership, our growth will further accelerate and we will be able to quickly expand our footprint across various markets and submarkets in India. There is an urgent need for a top-of-the-mind 911-like brand in the emergency space in India. With Shalabh coming in, StanPlus will be transforming into an accessible and comprehensive medical assistance platform,” Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, StanPlus, said in a statement on Thursday.

Shalabh has been rewarded with the Top 100 Global Healthcare Leader Award, Dubai in the year 2019 by IFAH, the company stated.

“I am excited to be a part of a team that is building a robust model of medical assistance based on the principles of speed, reliability, and empathy. With this new role, I envision increasing StanPlus’ visibility across India so that lives can be saved during the golden hour of medical emergencies. I am dedicated to working towards this remarkable mission of creating the 911 model that India requires,” On his appointment, Shalabh Dang, CRO StanPlus said in a statement.

According to a press statement, StanPlus has raised $22.6 million so far from investors like HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital and HealthX Capital Singapore amongst others.