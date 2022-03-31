SRV Hospitals, Mumbai and Lokmanya Hospital, Pune jointly launch new centre of excellence in robotic orthopedics

Mumbai based SRV Hospitals group in partnership with Lokmanya Hospital, Pune has launched a new centre of excellence in Robotic Orthopedics. Equipped with CORI Robotics Surgical System, the new centre named as the SRV LHPL Centre of Excellence in Robotic Orthopedics is the most efficient, real-intelligence hand-held robotics solution for joint replacement surgeries.

Robotic-assisted surgery helps in increasing alignment accuracy and is a reliable solution for knee problems. The surgery offers 100% precision with minimal pain, preservation of natural knee structure and blood loss. It leads rapid recovery and early discharge. Known for his expertise in Robotic and minimally invasive orthopaedic surgeries Dr Narendra Vaidya will lead the SRV LHPL centre of excellence in Robotic Orthopedics. He has also conducted Arthroscopy’s, Shoulder, Foot and Ankle, Cervical Disc and Spine Surgeries among other complex surgeries.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is one of the most common cause of physical disability in India. Vitamin D deficiency in the body directly and indirectly affects the knee. Degeneration of cartilage happens in age-related degenerative arthritis. Knee replacement surgery is today required by around 70% population between the age group of 55 years and 65 years age group to reduce pain.

During the launch, Sameer Pawar, CEO of SRV Hospitals said that the launch of SRV LHPL Centre of Excellence in Robotic Orthopedics will offer access to comprehensive orthopedic care under one roof. It will host specialised clinics like Bone and Joint clinic, Spine and Cervical Care clinic, Foot and Ankle clinic, Shoulder clinic, Pediatric Orthopedic clinic, Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation etc.”

Dr Narendra Vaidya, Director, SRV LHPL Centre of excellence in orthopedic robotics said “Robotics-assisted technology is one of the most successful and sophisticated techniques in the world. It preserves natural structures and smoothens movement of the knee. Robotics-assisted technology gives the surgeon a three-dimensional view that helps to simplify the surgical process by giving accuracy to place the knee implants without affecting soft tissues. It also optimize alignment and balance which leads to improvement in natural frictions and life expectancy of the knee. The implants are natural and tend to support the muscles and ligaments for an extended period of time. This is a great partnership for both organizations to deliver enhanced quality care to patients through innovative tools, technologies and techniques in a unique and focused manner.”