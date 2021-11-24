sputnik v shows 80 efficacy against covid in san marino from 6th through 8th month after administering second dose

Sputnik team believes that adenoviral vaccines provide for longer efficacy than mRNA vaccines due to longer antibody and T-cell response.

The data is based on the number of COVID infections in San Marino in November 2021. Efficacy was calculated based on data obtained from over 18,600 individuals fully vaccinated with Sputnik V not less than 5 months before November.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) has announced the real-world data of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of San Marino on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine demonstrating that it is 80% effective against coronavirus infection from 6th to 8th months after administering the second dose.

Efficacy of Sputnik V on 6 to 8 months is much higher than officially published efficacy of mRNA vaccines. Sputnik team believes that adenoviral vaccines provide for longer efficacy than mRNA vaccines due to longer antibody and T-cell response.

The hospitalization rate with COVID infection following vaccination with Sputnik V in San Marino was only 0.75 per 1,000 people during the entire mass vaccination in the country from February to November 2021. This rate is more than 2 times lower than that of any other vaccine used in the country.

Over 70% of the adult population of San Marino have been vaccinated with Sputnik V.

An article published in EClinicalMedicine (an open access clinical journal published by The Lancet, one of the world’s most respected medical journals) in July demonstrated that the Russian vaccine has a high safety profile in San Marino. In particular, Sputnik V shows high tolerability profile in ≥60 age group with nearly all reported adverse events following immunization being mild or moderate and lasting less than 2 days.

Sputnik V pioneered the heterogeneous boosting approach (a “vaccine cocktail” using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component).

This approach was proven to be successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against coronavirus. Sputnik team offered its booster shot (one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine) to other vaccines to lengthen and strengthen their immune response and took the lead in initiating partnerships around the world to conduct joint studies on the combination of Sputnik Light with vaccines of other producers.

