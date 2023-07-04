Siemens Healthcare Private Limited names Hariharan Subramanian as the Managing Director

Hariharan Subramanian has been named as the Managing Director of Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (SHPL), India, effective July 1, 2023. SHPL is the wholly owned subsidiary company of the global MedTech company, Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL).

According to the press statement, he leads the business for Siemens Healthineers India including, manufacturing, sales, and distribution, strategy for “Zone India”, comprising neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Maldives.

During his association of over 25 years with Siemens, he has held leadership positions in Finance, Business Administration, Enterprise Services, and Sales functions across Software engineering, IT Consulting, and Healthcare business. Before assuming responsibilities of Zone India in May 2023, he was the Head of Sales for the Diagnostic Imaging and Advanced Therapy businesses in India.

He has been leading the team in Zone India towards the common goal of pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare, for everyone, everywhere, so that therapy becomes more precise and affordable, value is at the heart of care delivery, patients are treated as consumers, healthcare becomes digital and in turn, we improve access to care.