Shigella bacteria outbreak in US raises concern; Here’s all you need to know about drug-resistant superbug

The National Public Health Organization of the United States last week issued a warning over the rise in shigella bacteria cases in the country.

According to the Centre for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), the rise in the strain of the drug-resistant bug is affecting thousands of Americans.

The CDC maintains that shigella bacteria cause about 450,000 infections in the United States every year. Moreover, the data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that shigellosis causes 160 million cases of diarrhea and 1.1 million deaths annually.

In February last year, the United Kingdom reported 84 cases of extensively drug-resistant Shigella, an unusually high number for the region.

What is Shigella bacteria?

Shigella is bateria that is closely related to and they are gram-negative bacteria, shaped like rods, recognized worldwide as the most common cause of dysentery, a gastrointestinal illness resulting in severe diarrhea.

According to American Academy of Pediatricians, there are four species of Shigella bacteria and one of the four species causes a gastrointestinal infection only in humans.

According to reports, Shigella is one of the leading bacterial causes of diarrhea worldwide, causing an estimated 80–165 million cases.

What are the symptoms of Shigella bacteria infection?

According to CDC, people with Shigella infection or shigellosis usually start experiencing symptoms 1 to 2 days after contact with the germ. Some of the symptoms include:

Diarrhea that can be bloody or prolonged (lasting more than 3 days)

Fever

Stomach pain

Feeling the need to pass stool (poop) even when the bowels are empty

Some people may not have any symptoms. According to CDC, symptoms usually last 5 to 7 days, but some people may experience symptoms anywhere from a few days to 4 or more weeks. The health agency also emphasised in some cases, it may take several months before bowel habits (for example, how often someone passes stool and the consistency of their stool) are entirely normal.

Diagnosis and Treatment

According to CDC, shigellosis is diagnosed when a laboratory identifies Shigella bacteria in the stool (poop) of an ill person. CDC maintains that one should immediately contact a doctor in case of bloody or prolonged diarrhea (diarrhea lasting more than 3 days) or severe stomach cramping or tenderness, especially if you also have a fever or feel very sick.

People with Shigella infection should drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

People with bloody diarrhea should not use anti-diarrheal medicines, such as loperamide (Imodium) or diphenoxylate with atropine (Lomotil). These medicines may make symptoms worse.

Antibiotics can shorten the time you have fever and diarrhea by about 2 days.

Ciprofloxacin and azithromycin are two recommended oral antibiotics.