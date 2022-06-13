Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals in collaboration with LOGY.AI introduces India’s first AI-based cataract screening solution

Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals in collaboration with Logy.AI envisions has introduced AI-based screening solution to identify cataracts on the spot with 92 percent accuracy, the hospital group announced on Monday in a statement.

“As Cataract is responsible for 70% of blindness in India. However, with early intervention at the right stage, it could be avoided. The AI solution shall help in early screening and treatment at the right stage to avoid blindness, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals stated.

According to the hospital group, this is the first time when just the smartphone has been used for cataract screening leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). It is set up with the aim to build cutting-edge AI products in the healthcare domain and bridge the gap between clinical medicine and technology by training healthcare professionals in AI.

“Meanwhile, the AI-based screening solution is present as a simple chatbot on WhatsApp, so that it can be used for mass screening. It wouldn’t require anyone to download any separate application as only WhatsApp is required on the phone. Also, the solution works with very low internet connectivity in rural areas,” the hospital group stated.

“The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought breakthroughs in many areas of medicine. In ophthalmology, AI has delivered robust results in the screening and detection of diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinopathy of prematurity. Cataract management is another field that can benefit from greater AI application. With the use of AI, doctors and medical providers will now be able to deliver a more accurate diagnosis in the fastest possible time, which can aid the treatment journey. Also, AI would be a big leap toward predictive and proactive data analytics, which will improve preventive care recommendations for patients. We are really glad to partner with Logy.AI envisions, which will open doors for healthcare professionals to undertake research and better utilize AI tools to understand their patient’s disease patterns and improve treatment outcomes significantly,” Deepshikha Sharma, CEO, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said in a statement.

“SharpSight hospitals have been one of the most pro-active partners which synergises with our vision of using new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence for promotion of population health screening. Both our teams have been working very hard to ensure elderly people receive the treatment at the right time. We are grateful to the top leadership of Sharp Sight for providing us the opportunity to collaborate in this journey. I am sure that this is just the start of even greater things to come in the future,” said Priyanjit Ghosh, Co-founder, and CEO, Logy.AI.

With over 10 lakh successful surgeries and procedures, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals has already established itself as a leading eye care provider in North & East India with 14 centres and many more to come, it claimed.