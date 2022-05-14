scorecardresearch

Serum, Symbiosis to set up vaccine research centre

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, said the research centre would be instrumental in advancing indigenous capabilities for end-to-end development of any futuristic technology and projects in the field of vaccines and biologics in collaboration with global partners.

Written by FE Bureau
SII will help set up an early R&D facility within the Symbiosis campus at Lavale, Pune.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, said the research centre would be instrumental in advancing indigenous capabilities for end-to-end development of any futuristic technology and projects in the field of vaccines and biologics in collaboration with global partners. Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean, faculty of health sciences, SIU, said they would get the best available talent and equip them with the latest technology that facilitates global partnerships and collaborations.

The R&D centre will lead the development of new vaccines, technologies, products, and innovations in immunisation practices that provide equitable access to life-saving interventions, especially across low-and middle-income countries.

