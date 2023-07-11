Seizing India’s Demographic Dividend: Turning Challenges into Opportunities on Population Day

By Dr. K. Madan Gopal & Dr. K. S. Uplabdh Gopal

World Population Day, observed annually on July 11th, raises awareness about population issues and reproductive health. It was established by the United Nations Development Programme in 1989 to highlight the importance of addressing population challenges. This day holds significant importance in India, with a population exceeding 1.4 billion. By understanding the significance of Population Day, we can explore how India can actively utilize its population to create a prosperous and inclusive future.

The global population is increasing alarmingly, with approximately 83 million people added yearly. India plays a significant role in this demographic landscape. This rapid growth is expected to continue, and by 2030, the world population is projected to reach 8.6 billion, 9.8 billion in 2050, and a staggering 11.2 billion by 2100. India, in particular, plays a significant role in this demographic landscape. India surpassed China and became the world’s most populous country in 2023. While India’s population growth presents advantages such as a vast workforce and potential consumer base, it also poses challenges related to resource scarcity, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Careful planning and implementation of strategies are necessary to ensure sustainable development and an enhanced quality of life for all.

The theme for World Population Day 2023 is “What women and girls want matters.” It addresses gender inequality and discrimination women and girls face, recognizing their significant representation within the global population. Discussions on population policies often neglect women’s rights, resulting in exclusion and marginalization. Gender equality is a crosscutting solution to many population concerns, improving productivity in aging societies and fostering inclusive economic growth in countries experiencing rapid population growth.

One key aspect of population management is promoting family planning and reproductive health. Empowering individuals and couples to make informed decisions about family size requires access to quality healthcare services, comprehensive sex education, and affordable contraceptives. The National Family Planning Program, a flagship initiative of the Indian government, aims to provide information, counseling, and a wide range of contraceptive options to individuals. However, addressing challenges related to awareness, cultural barriers, and geographical disparities is crucial.

Education at all levels is crucial for managing population growth. India can promote sustainable development by equipping the population with knowledge and skills. Emphasizing quality education, reducing drop-out rates, and addressing regional disparities is essential. Empowering girls through education is crucial, as educated women tend to have fewer children and make better reproductive health choices. Equal access to education, especially in rural and marginalized communities, empowers girls and women to participate in the workforce and make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

India’s growing population presents a significant labor force potential. Creating employment opportunities requires collaboration between the government and the private sector. Skill development programs, entrepreneurship support, and a favorable business environment are crucial. Initiatives like the Skill India Mission aim to enhance employability through training and certification. Launched in 2015, the mission has achieved its target by training over one crore (10 million) individuals as of 2021, enhancing employability and skill development among the population. Encouraging innovation, promoting startups, and supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will generate employment and foster economic growth.

As the population grows, ensuring access to quality healthcare becomes imperative. Adequate investment in infrastructure, primary healthcare centers, and affordable healthcare services is essential. While India has made progress in reducing maternal and child mortality rates, challenges remain, especially in rural areas. Implementing preventive measures and awareness programs can improve public health outcomes. Initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) provide health insurance coverage to vulnerable populations, ensuring access to quality healthcare services. Since the introduction of PMJAY in September 2018, over 5.3 crore (53 million) hospitalizations have been facilitated, ensuring access to quality healthcare services for vulnerable populations.

Urbanization is a consequence of population growth. Planning and developing sustainable cities are essential to accommodate the increasing population. The focus should be on efficient public transportation, affordable housing, basic amenities, and preserving green spaces. Innovative city initiatives and environmentally conscious practices can manage urbanization challenges. For instance, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat has implemented sustainable waste management systems and solar energy installations. Ahmedabad has witnessed a commendable increase in solar energy installations, reaching a cumulative capacity of 923 Megawatts by 2021, demonstrating its commitment to environmentally conscious practices in managing urbanization challenges.

On this Population Day, let us reflect on the importance of responsible population management. By promoting family planning, investing in education, creating employment opportunities, ensuring accessible healthcare, and building sustainable cities, India can navigate the demographic complexities effectively. Collaboration between the government, civil society, and individuals is crucial to harness India’s demographic dividend and prioritize the nation’s well-being and sustainable growth. With proper planning, implementation, and evaluation, India can achieve a balance between population growth and socio-economic development, paving the way for a prosperous and inclusive future. Together, we can create a brighter future for all by embracing the power of our population.

(Dr. K. Madan Gopal works as Advisor – Public health administration at the National Health Systems Resource Center – MOHFW, GOI. He has worked earlier at NITI Aayog as Senior Consultant (Health) and Dr. K. S. Uplabdh Gopal is a Professional health consultant. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)