Seeds of Innocence, a chain of fertility Centres inaugurates new IVF facility in North-East India

Seeds of Innocence, a chain of IVF & Fertility Centers, announced on Tuesday that it has inaugurated a Fertility Clinic with treatment and diagnostic facilities encompassing not just IVF but also Medical Genetics in Guwahati. According to the company’s press statement, the IVF center’s dedicated department of fetal medicine and medical genetics not only improves overall success rates but can help couples suffering from over 400 hereditary diseases such as thalassemia and sickle cell anemia.

Seeds of Innocence specializes in Assisted Reproductive Technologies, treatment of infertility, management of high-risk pregnancies, and genetic diagnostics, it claims.



Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Chairperson & Managing Director, Pride East Entertainments, inaugurated the new center in the presence of Dr. Dinesh Arora, Chairman, Yashoda Group of Hospitals Delhi-NCR, Dr. Shashi Arora, Group Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals Delhi-NCR, Dr. Rajat Arora, Group Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, Delhi-NCR, and Dr. Gauri Agarwal, Director and Co-founder, Seeds of Innocence & Genestrings Diagnostics. Riniki is a leading woman entrepreneur in Assam and is the wife of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam.



“The infertility center at Aashi Complex GS Road, Bhangagarh, Guwahati is powered by advanced infrastructure and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians. The center is the brainchild of visionary and renowned IVF specialist Dr. Gauri Agrawal who is also the Co-Founder of Seeds of Innocence,” the fertility chain stated.

“We hope that our new Guwahati center will educate people about infertility issues. We are constantly disseminating information about fertility and its relationship to women’s age and lifestyle, as well as how other factors such as hormonal imbalances and physical health can contribute to infertility in women. In addition, we’re focusing on other infertility-related issues like mental trauma and stress. By establishing this center, couples will be able to receive the appropriate counseling and treatment, resulting in healthy pregnancies,” Dr. Gauri Agrawal said in a statement.



The fertility center in Guwahati is Seeds of Innocence’s first venture in the country’s north-eastern region.

“Our team of Reproductive Medicine specialists, which includes embryologists, andrologists, and counselors, helps every couple overcome infertility and maintain a successful pregnancy. The high success rates at Seeds of Innocence can be attributed to our team of renowned fertility experts,” adds Dr. Agarwal.



The fertility chain is planning to provide quality In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services at affordable prices to every household in need, regardless of social, geographical, or logistical barriers. Seeds of Innocence currently operates over 14 centers in North India, including Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and the National Capital Region.