Scientists find new way of treating dangerous brain tumours in adults

Researchers from the University of Surrey have found a new approach to treating one of the most common and devastating forms of brain cancer in adults, Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). The findings of the seven-year-long research project were published in BMC Cancer.

During the study, the scientists discovered show that a short chain of amino acids (the HTL-001 peptide) is effective at targeting and inhibiting the function of a family of genes responsible for the growth of GBM – Hox genes. The team of researchers conducted the study in cell and animal models.

The scientists also informed that the HTL-001 peptide used in the study has undergone safety testing and is suitable for patient trials. Moreover, these trials are now being considered in GBM and other cancers, as reported by news agency ANI.

“People who suffer from Glioblastoma Multiforme have a five per cent survival rate over a five-year period – a figure that has not improved in decades. While we are still early in the process, our seven-year project offers a glimmer of hope for finding a solution to Hox gene dysregulation, which is associated with the growth of GBM and other cancers, and which has proven to be elusive as a target for so many years,” Hardev Pandha, project lead and Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Surrey, said.

The project was carried out in collaboration with the universities of Surrey, Leeds and Texas, and HOX Therapeutics, a University of Surrey start-up company based on the University’s Surrey Research Park.

“We desperately need new treatment avenues for these aggressive brain tumours. Targeting developmental genes like the HOX genes that are abnormally switched on in the tumour cells could be a novel and effective way to stop glioblastomas growing and becoming life-threatening,” Professor Susan Short, co-author of the study from the University of Leeds, said.

“HOX Therapeutics is excited to be associated with this project and we hope that with our continuing support, this research will eventually lead to novel and effective treatments for both brain and other cancers where HOX gene over-expression is a clear therapeutic target,” James Culverwell, CEO of HOX Therapeutics, said.