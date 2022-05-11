Scientists develop new method to improve CAR T therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia patients

Scientists from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have developed a new method to improve CAR-T cell therapy for cancer patients. According to scientists, this new method can help in treating patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). This new method involves a combination of drug therapy to expand the number of targets on the cancer cells, and a way to help the therapy adhere more tightly and durably to those targets. The findings of the study were recently published in the Cancer Cell journal.

According to the scientists, CAR T therapy depends on the ability of T cells to identify antigens that are either unique to cancer cells or are present in much greater numbers on normal cells than on malignant cells. Moreover, for lymphoid malignancies such as acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and B-cell lymphomas targeting tumours can also deplete the population of normal antibody-producing B cells as they arise from White Blood Cells (WBC).

Reportedly, earlier attempts to treat advanced AML with CAR T therapy have been hindered by the lack of a suitable antigen, and by “off-target” effects when the treatment kills large numbers of healthy normal cells as well as cancer cells.

The team of scientists initiated their study with a CAR T construct directed against an antigen called CD70 that is present in larger numbers on AML cells than on normal myeloid cells. The scientists found that CAR T alone was only modestly effective against AML in animal models but combining it with the US Food and Drug Administration-approved AML drug, azacitidine, increased the number of CD70 antigens on cancer cell surfaces.

Additionally, the CAR used in this study depends on a kind of a natural molecular bond known as a ligand to bind tightly to the antigen. Consequently, it avoided the possibility that the immune system would recognize the tumour-killing machinery as foreign and try to reject it.

“AML cells secrete an enzyme, a proteinase, that is essentially able to decapitate the CAR T cell, and so we localised where that cut takes place, and we modified that region, so now the CAR T cells bind tighter to the tumour and kill it more effectively,” said lead author Dr Mark B. Leick. The researchers are optimistic that they can offer the novel therapy to patients with acute myeloid leukaemia soon.