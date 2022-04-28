Scientists develop model to predict patients with poor lung cancer outcomes

Researchers at the Moffitt Cancer Center have developed a model on the basis of the radiomic feature to improve the ability to identify patients who are at higher risk of poor survival. According to scientists, radiomics is an area of science that uses imaging, such as CT scans and MRIs, to uncover tumoral patterns and characteristics that may not be easy to spot by the naked eye.

The team of scientists has published their findings in the latest study were published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers.

“Overtreatment is a serious adverse effect of cancer screening and early detection. Identifying patients that have aggressive, high-risk tumors associated with very poor survival outcomes would help oncologists decide which patients may need more aggressive treatment, such as adjuvant therapies. On the other hand, patients that have less aggressive, low-risk tumors have a better chance of cure by surgery and may not need adjuvant therapies,” Matthew Schabath, Ph.D., an associate member of the Cancer Epidemiology Department at Moffitt said in a statement.

According to the scientists, they are trying to discover biomarkers that could predict tumor behaviour. These researchers claim that these biomarkers will help in identifying lung cancers diagnosed in during the screening test that should be aggressively treated from those lesions that may be slow-growing and could be cured by only surgery.

According to the scientists, unlike biomarkers derived from tissue or blood samples, radiomic biomarkers are collected noninvasively and reflect the entire tumor rather than just a small sample.

During the study, researchers acquired images from the National Lung Screening Trial and analysed radiomic features of the internal and surrounding tumor area. Then, they developed a model based on the radiomic feature of compactness and the volume doubling time of sequential patient images from baseline and the first and second follow-up. The model separated the patients into groups on the basis of their risk of having poor outcomes.

Moreover, a similar pattern was also observed for patients with early-stage lung cancers and those who were diagnosed with lung cancer at the time of their first follow-up. The scientists also identified a volume doubling time cut-point that was able to differentiate between patients with aggressive versus low-risk tumors.

The researchers are hopeful that their findings will eventually allow physicians to differentiate patients who need to be aggressively treated from those patients who may require routine follow-up.