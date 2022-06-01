Sanofi India appoints Preeti Futnani as General Manager, Vaccines

Sanofi India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preeti Futnani as the Company’s General Manager – Vaccines, with effect from June 1, 2022. She transitions from Sanofi’s Greater Gulf MCO (a cluster of six countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait) where she was the Franchise Head for Dupixent Dermatology, as per the company’s press statement.

Futnani has over two decades of experience in delivering growth and transformation that spans several therapeutic areas and functions within healthcare (primary and specialty care, medical technology) and finance.

She started her journey with Sanofi over six years ago in Specialty Care Gulf, after various roles of increasing responsibility in Novartis marketing and commercial operations across Switzerland, UK, and India. Moreover, she has held leadership roles in marketing, sales, and management across several geographies from mature markets in the UK and EU to emerging markets in Asia and the Middle East. Futnani succeeds Annapurna Das, who is elevated to Head of Vaccines, Asia. Futnani will be based in Mumbai, India.

“We are delighted to have Preeti Futnani join us as the General Manager for Vaccines in India. Her global experience is an asset that will further sharpen Sanofi India’s focus of increasing vaccine coverage rates by driving the growth of our current portfolio and accelerating the launch of innovative vaccines in the country. We wish her every success in this new role,” Annapurna Das, Head of Asia Vaccines said in a statement.

“Vaccines are a priority growth driver for Sanofi. I am excited to join the team and lead the next phase of ambition for the business in India. Together, we are committed to safeguarding the Indian population from vaccine-preventable diseases, at every stage of life, by leveraging the protective power of vaccination,” Preeti Futnani, General Manager, Vaccines said in a statement.