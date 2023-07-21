Sandoz announces plans to build a Biosimilar Technical Development Center in Slovenia

Sandoz on Thursday announced an investment of approximately USD 90 million at its site in Ljubljana, Slovenia to establish a dedicated Sandoz Biopharma Development Center by 2026.

With this investment, the Ljubljana site will become one of the key locations for biosimilar product development at Sandoz. The new site will lead to the creation of approximately 200 new full-time jobs and further strengthen the company’s capabilities in end-to-end drug substance and drug product development of biosimilars.

The planned investment complements recently announced Sandoz plans to invest at least USD 400 million in a new biologics manufacturing plant in Lendava, Slovenia, as well as expanding its biosimilar development capabilities at its facility in Holzkirchen, Germany. It also builds on existing small molecule product development capabilities in Ljubljana, where Sandoz has successfully established comprehensive capabilities to develop technologically complex generic pharmaceuticals.

“The new Biosimilar Development Center in Ljubljana will build on these capabilities, helping Sandoz to meet rapidly rising global demand for biosimilars and to make an even more meaningful contribution to the long-term viability of healthcare systems around the world,” Claire D’Abreu Hayling, Chief Scientific Officer, Sandoz, said in a statement.

Biosimilars play a crucial role in the treatment and prevention of numerous debilitating and life-threatening conditions, including various types of cancer, psoriasis, and arthritis. They drive competition and cost savings, helping to address the escalating cost pressures faced by global healthcare systems.

“Sandoz is committed to helping millions of patients by providing access to affordable safe and effective biologic medicines across a range of areas including immunology, oncology, supportive care and endocrinology. It has a leading global portfolio with eight marketed biosimilars and a further 24 molecules in various stages of development,” it stated.