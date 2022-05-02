Sakra World Hospital develops a new method to improve outcomes in arthroscopic surgeries

Department of Orthopedics of Bengaluru based Sakra World Hospital has invented a new form of effective and durable method of knotting to improve clinical outcomes in arthroscopic surgeries. Known as the Banarji Knot, this knotting method is a low profile, non-bulky, secure and double slide locking knot used in more than 250 surgeries till date. Arthroscopic knot tying is a crucial component for a successful arthroscopic surgery. Ease of application, reproducibility, ability to slide through arthroscopic cannulas, ease of setting the lock, knot profile and reliable initial security qualifies for an effective knot in the arthroscopic procedures.

Tested and approved by a bio medical testing lab at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore for surgical procedures, Banarji Knot has an edge over existing knots as it is easy to learn, master, and reproduce. The analytical research study on the Banarji’s Knot is published in the Journal of Arthroscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine in October, 2021.

These surgeries are related to knee or shoulder repair, where tendon repair or ligament repair is needed. Speaking of the advantages of the Banarji Knot, Dr. B H Banarji informed that Banarji Knot is an easy, reproducible knot that can be beneficiary for patients undergoing keyhole surgeries of shoulder and knee. This knot was invented and innovated during this pandemic after extensive research.”

“Compared to other knots, Banarji Knot consists of simple procedures that can be learnt and implemented in a very short span. The loop strand passes through two loops once it’s tightened and locked at different points, thus making it stronger and increasing its tensile strength. The knot also is designed with a low profile, thereby it doesn’t create any bulky knot, which leads to impingement,” Dr Banarji further explained.

Dr Banarji B H is an Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in the field of Shoulder and Upper Limb disorders, Arthroscopy and Sports medicine.

He was one of the first surgeons to perform keyhole surgeries of Shoulder and Elbow joint in Karnataka and since then, has performed a huge number of keyhole surgeries which includes, Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair, Arthroscopic Bankart repair, Arthroscopic Frozen Shoulder Release, Arthroscopic Shoulder Decompression and Arthroscopic Nerve Release among others.

It is a 350-bed hospital, providing healthcare across all specialties such as Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Orthopaedics, Women and Child Health, Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Renal Sciences, Emergency and Trauma Care.