S-VYASA launches ‘Disease-Free India’ initiative across India

Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) announced on Thursday that it has taken up the mantle to help Indians combat chronic diseases through an initiative called Disease Free India – Rog Mukt Bharat. According to the organisation’s press statement, the mission kickstarts with a digital program ‘Swastha Shakti Program’ to guide Indians through the right approach to yoga, enabling them to accelerate their healing and recovery. It will host well-being activities, holistic offerings, and masterclasses as part of this initiative and will run for 90 days.

The ‘Disease-Free India’ initiative was launched by Thaawar Chand Gehlot who is the Governor of Karnataka at the 24th edition of the INCOFYRA conference. As part of the larger initiative, the general public will access free health check-ups and digital consultations for yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and meditation, among other holistic fitness solutions hosted and managed by S-VYASA experts. The aim will be to address the root causes and cures of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, PCOD and ADHD, among others, through yoga, proper nutrition, and mindfulness, enabling people to lead a disease-free and healthier life.

A digital marketing campaign will be initiated for paid and organic promotion to build awareness and spread the message across the country of the initiative. This will be further supported by advertising across media platforms and various digital and on-ground initiatives. S-VYASA also stated that multiple key opinion leaders from the healthcare industry, corporates, sports, entertainment, spirituality, and others will participate in the initiative through various events and activities during the program.

“Yoga has been one of the biggest contributors to global health and holistic healing. Yoga can help deal with ailments and promote positive health and hence, it is in keeping with this direction that we are launching the ‘Disease-Free India’ initiative. We hope that people will come forward to avail and benefit from these offerings and in turn live healthier and happier lives,” Dr. HR Nagendra, Chancellor, S-VYASA, Bangalore, India said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement made at INCOFYRA is a 4-day event, hosting scientists, clinicians, and the medical fraternity who will address the linkage between immunity and integrative medicine.

The program will see participation from international speakers and doctors including Dr. Chenchen Wang, Director, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA, Dr. Lorenzo G Cohen, The University of Texas, Dr. Deanna Minich, University of Western States, Portland, Dr. Darshan Mehta, Medical Director, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, USA, Dr. Sanjay Raghav, Monash University, Australia and others.

S-VYASA is deemed to be a university and one of the oldest and most respected yoga research institutions, translating the vision and teachings of Swami Vivekananda into action through academic higher education programs.