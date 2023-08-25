Roche inaugurates customer experience centre in Chennai

Roche Pharma India on Thursday inaugurated a customer experience center in Chennai. The pharma major claims that it is an industry-first initiative that is envisioned as a space to spur collaboration with healthcare professionals, researchers, and educational institutions in an effort to shape the future of healthcare.

This centre will offer immersive and interactive healthcare content, comprehensive insights into medical science and information about Roche’s innovative, life-changing product portfolio and technologies that have redefined healthcare for over 125 years, it claimed.

Using the latest 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) digital technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and AI, doctors and other stakeholders will be able to visualize disease pathways, drug-action in the human body, and co-create better solutions leading to better patient outcomes.

The Roche Experience Center reflects the company’s mission to empower communities with scientific insights and support informed healthcare decisions. This is the first of similar customer experience centers that Roche plans to have in different parts of the country, helping customers experience biopharma innovations in a completely new manner, it stated.

“We are delighted to mark yet another significant milestone in our India journey of advancing access to our healthcare innovations with the inauguration of the Roche Experience center in Chennai, further deepening our ties with this region and India. A thriving economy anchored in software services and the abundant availability of top-notch talent make Chennai the perfect city for our debut customer experience center,” V Simpson Emmanuel, MD & CEO of Roche Pharma India said in a statement.

Roche has been bullish on India’s digital technology leadership and the abundant tech talent available here. This is Roche’s fourth investment in India in the digital technology space, the company claimed.

“Healthcare innovation and outcomes are getting faster, better and precise with the coming together of medical knowledge backed by huge amounts of data and insights. The future belongs to those who can leverage the power of this combination. The Roche Experience Center will aim to help customers tap into the power of data, insights and advanced visualization to deliver better care for patients and the society,” Simpson added.