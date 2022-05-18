Risk of uterine cancer among women smokers

By Ninad Katdare

Cigarettes are known to cause significant harm to health among both men and women, and to increase the risk of various cancers such as lung, bladder, mouth, throat, and oesophagus. Smoking is one of the leading causes of lung cancer. It may come as a shock to learn that smoking has adverse negative effects on gynaecological health too. Although smoking on a social or occasional basis may be considered as modern, but its impact may be difficult to ignore. Poisonous elements in cigarette weaken the body’s immune system making it difficult to kill cancer cells. This leads to multiplication of cancer cells spreading to other parts of the body.

Uterine Cancer

Female smokers are at high risk of developing uterine cancer, the fourth most common cancer in women in the developed world, when the harmful chemicals in tobacco damage the DNA cells of the uterus. Uterine cancer develops when the DNA in cells in the uterus mutate, which disables functions that regulate cell division and growth. In most cases, tumour cells are found in the endometrium, the inner lining of the uterus. This is called endometrial cancer or uterine cancer.

Women who smoke are at a higher risk of developing uterine cancer than non-smokers. Other lifestyle factors such as poor dietary pattern and physical inactivity increase the risk of uterine cancer in women and are more common in postmenopausal women. Uterine cancer patients who quit smoking may have an increased chance of remission and survival than patients who continue smoking.

Few other common risk factors of uterine cancer include age, menopause, menstrual cycle at an early age, no pregnancies, infertility, obesity, metabolic syndrome, endometrial hyperplasia – thickening of the endometrium, and PCOS.

Symptoms

Common signs and symptoms of uterine cancer include:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding after menopause Vaginal discharge Pain while urination and/or sex Abdominal and pelvic pains Enlarged uterus Sudden weight loss

Diagnosis

Upon witnessing the signs and symptoms, a complete physical examination using certain types of diagnostic tests may be suggested to confirm uterine cancer. These tests are:

Examination of the pelvis Imaging tests like Ultrasound, Chest X-ray, CT-scan, or MRI-scan Hysteroscopy Dilatation & Curettage (D&C) Biopsy Blood tests Blood tests, hysteroscopic biopsy or D&C biopsy and imaging results are corelated for reaching an accurate diagnosis and draw a treatment plan.

Treatment

The first treatment option for uterine cancer is always surgical removal of the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries along with the draining lymph glands. After surgery, based on the stage of the cancer, radiation therapy is required in which powerful energy beams are used to kill the cancer cells. Drug treatments for uterine cancer include chemotherapy with strong drugs and hormone therapy to block hormones that facilitate the growth of cancer cells. Other options include targeted therapy with drugs to attack specific cancer cells and immunotherapy are required in advanced cases.

However, the first preventive step towards safeguarding from uterine cancer is to quit smoking immediately. Even in cases of passive smoking and exposure to tobacco smoking, it is always better to stay away. Additionally, it is important to consult a doctor if any of the symptoms are noticed with regards to uterine cancer since early diagnosis is always the key.

(The author is a Senior Surgical Oncologist at HCG Cancer Care Centre, Mumbai. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)