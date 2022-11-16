ResMed appoints Sandeep Gulati as General Manager, South Asia

ResMed, a key player in digital health, connected sleep, and respiratory care announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Sandeep Gulati as General Manager, South Asia.

In his new role, Sandeep will be responsible for further growth in the Indian market and ensuring that there is increased awareness about sleep and respiratory disorders, the company said.

“A seasoned and dynamic professional, Sandeep brings a rich twenty-three-year-long experience of leading Sales and Marketing organizations in the pharmaceuticals and medical device industry. Sandeep has been a part of ResMed since 2020 and will now be leading from the front. In his two years at ResMed as Sales Head – India & South Asia, his long-term vision and strategy led ResMed to achieve strong business results in a short span of time,” the company said in a statement.

Sandeep has previously worked in various assignments in Sales & Marketing at Novartis and Baxter for a major part of his career.

“I welcome Sandeep to his new role. He has very quickly established himself as a strong leader with an impeccable business acumen. His analytical approach and consequent strategic thinking has helped achieve great results such as increased reach in marketplace, improved product-mix for connected care offerings and alternate opportunities for business growth. He is an innovative, collaborative, and dedicated industry leader who always puts the needs of consumers and fellow ResMedians first along with being an incredible human being. I wish him success with his new responsibilities,” Carlos Montiel, Vice-President, LATAM & South Asia said in a statement.

ResMed will continue leveraging telecommunication, telehealth, and digital therapies to help patients sleep better, breathe better, and live better, the company claims.

“I am delighted and humbled to be given this responsibility to steer the organization to fulfill its mission of delivering life-changing, digitally connected health solutions to patients with respiratory issues. India remains a highly undiagnosed market with 29 million individuals affected by obstructive sleep apnea and all my efforts will continue to be aligned with ResMed’s endeavour to offer out-of-hospital solutions so that more people can be treated. We will remain dedicated to delivering more personalized care, measurable results, and improved health outcomes,” Sandeep said in a statement.

