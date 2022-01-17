Region’s first VSA Oxygen Generation Plant inaugurated in Faridabad’s Fortis Escorts Hospital

With an aim to ensure continuous supply of oxygen, the hospital has added a VSA oxygen generation plant of 500 LPM capacity. The new VSA oxygen generation plant is the latest technology and the first in Faridabad.

In the context of the global COVID epidemic Fortis Faridabad has strengthened its preparedness to tackle any sort of unprecedented surge in covid cases which might affect children’s.

With the aim to deliver the best of healthcare facilities, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad has strengthened its medical infrastructure by creating an additional pediatric ICU and setting up VSA oxygen plant, both of which were inaugurated today by Jitender Yadav, District Commissioner for Faridabad in the presence of Senior Dignitaries.



With an aim to ensure continuous supply of oxygen, the hospital has added a VSA oxygen generation plant of 500 LPM capacity. The new VSA oxygen generation plant is the latest technology and the first in Faridabad.



In addition to this, the hospital has also upgraded its pediatric ward to pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) under the CSR Programme of Goodyear. The new PICU is equipped with fully motorized patient beds, ventilators, multipara monitors with central monitoring station, video laryngoscope, portable colour doppler, Ultrasound, ECG machines, HFNC (used for COVID patients)



In the context of the global COVID epidemic Fortis Faridabad has strengthened its preparedness to tackle any sort of unprecedented surge in covid cases which might affect children’s.



Jitender Yadav, District Commissioner, Faridabad said “I congratulate Fortis Faridabad for strengthening the medical infrastructure by adding in the latest technology for Oxygen generation and opening up of the new PICU. Fortis Faridabad is one of the oldest private healthcare providers in Faridabad and ever since its presence has stood up to its commitment of providing the best of healthcare facilities and saving lives. The country is witnessing the third covid wave, the new PICU with deployment of technologically advanced medical equipment will be the much-required strength in the armor.”



Dr. Ajay Dogra, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad said, “We were the first corporate hospital in Faridabad, and have been serving the people of Faridabad for the last 40 years, we have always provided reliable & quality healthcare services. The setting up of the oxygen plant and state of the art new Pediatric ICU will help in serving our patients.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.