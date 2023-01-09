RegenOrthoSport’s combination therapy for MSD patients gets green light

RegenOrthoSport on Monday announced that it has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals from the National Ethics Committee Registry for Biomedical and Health Research (NECRBHR) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for carrying out combination therapies on patients affected with Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSD).

This therapy involves using a combination of Autologous Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC) and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) on patients affected with MSD.

It has also secured the requisite approvals from the Institutional Ethics Committee under the Indian Institute of Public Health, Delhi.

These endorsements pave the way for minimally invasive treatments using the Autologous BMAC-PRP combination approach on MSD patients who are suffering from arthritis, ligament tears, sprains and strains, besides sports injuries, and is a promising, minimally invasive therapy, the company claimed.

“The vision of RegenOrthoSport is to administer homogenous, high-quality and validated Bone Marrow-Mesenchymal Stem Cells (BM-MSC) in MSD patients in combination with PRP. We believe these protocols will produce therapeutic outcomes that will help repair and regenerate and reduce inflammation,” Dr. Venkatesh Movva, MD, Sports Medicine and Founder, RegenOrthoSport, said in a statement.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Venkateshan, Research Director, RegenOrthoSport, (Former scientist G, NIN – ICMR) said that they have signed an MoU with Atul Incubator/CCMB Biotechnology Centre last year and have established a full-fledged R&D centre.

“We’ve been studying the efficacy of BM-MSC and Placenta-derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells (P-MSC) in combination with PRP in pre-clinical systems. Substantial progress has been made in characterising, cryopreserving and functionally assessing MSCs. In the next phase, we will launch protocols on the pre-clinical model systems to validate the hypothesis. We’ve obtained the required regulatory clearances from IC-SCR and IAEC to carry out this work,” Dr. Venkateshan added.