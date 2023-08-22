RED.Health Partners with Vijaya Group of Hospitals to manage their Emergency Response in Chennai

RED.Health, India’s largest emergency response network has partnered with Vijaya Group of Hospitals, introducing its 10-minute ambulance network in Chennai. This partnership brings a strong coverage of 650 beds, introducing a range of specialties including multi-specialty ICU beds, as well as specialised units such as ICCU, NICU, and PICU.

Chennai, India’s Health Capital is experiencing rapid population growth, highlighting the potential for further development. While it has highlighted the urgent need for better healthcare accessibility, RED.Health has introduced cutting-edge technology to enhance Emergency Response and the overall betterment of patient care.

“At Vijaya Group of Hospitals, our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of our patients. In alignment with our unwavering values, we are pleased to announce our partnership with RED.Health—and exceptional emergency response network. This partnership empowers us to ensure quick ambulance services and immediate medical assistance, reflecting our steadfast commitment to patient care,” B Bharathi Reddy, Managing Trustee and CEO of Vijaya Group of Hospitals said in a statement.

RED.Health operates across 550+ cities and has partnered with 100+ hospitals and 200+ enterprises, forming an extensive network for ambulance services. It offers Bed-to-Bed transfers using both road and air ambulances, reiterating its position as the country’s premier ambulance network.

“We at RED.Health are thrilled to partner with Vijaya Group of Hospitals and embark on an exciting journey into the heart of Chennai, India’s Health Capital. Our initial exploration has illuminated a pressing need for advanced ambulance services right at the core of Chennai. With the city’s growing population and a heightened emphasis on accessible healthcare, we are well-equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency and elevate the quality of medical emergency responses.

Chennai stands as a hub for medical tourism in India, and our focus is on rapidly expanding our network for medical emergency response. At RED.Health, with advanced technology, rigorous team training, and an unwavering patient-centric approach, we’re committed to setting new standards of excellence in emergency services, expanding our network, and strengthening our successful presence within the city,” Shalabh Dang, Chief Business Officer said in a statement.

RED.Health has recently unveiled an array of dynamic business verticals within the overarching RED Ambulances division. This multifaceted venture encompasses four distinct pillars: RED Air Guardian, RED Assist, RED Priority Clinics, and RED Academy.