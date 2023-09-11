RED.Health appoints Dr. Tausif Thangalvadi as VP and elevates Dr. Manish Jajodia as AVP of Medical Operations

RED.Health (Formerly StanPlus) on Monday announced that it has recently appointed Dr. Tausif Thangalvadi, as the Vice President of Medical Operations. According to the company’s statement, the company further elevates Dr. Manish Jajodia formerly the Group Medical Director, to AVP of Medical Operations.

The appointment of Dr. Tausif and the elevation of Dr. Manish will be pivotal in RED, the company claimed. Health’s mission to deliver high-quality medical assistance to patients within 8-10 minutes as the ambulance reaches them, it added.

Dr. Tausif Thangalvadi has over a decade of expertise as an Emergency, Prehospital, and Disaster Medicine Specialist, and previously served as Group Medical Director at Nura-Ai Health Screening. On the other hand, Dr. Manish Jajodia served as a Medical Officer in the Indian Army and later led Fortis Hospital as Head of Emergency and Trauma. Together they are bringing substantial trauma and emergency care experience to their new roles, it claimed.

“At RED.Health, our vision revolves around building a team of empathetic medical professionals who can handle critical situations with utmost responsibility. I am more than thrilled to welcome Dr. Tausif and Dr. Manish as the leaders of our Medical Operations. This vertical is the cornerstone of our ‘Patient First’ approach, emphasising empathy for our patients. As we expand into new cities and partner with top-tier hospitals in the country, I have full faith that under their leadership, we will maintain our position as industry leaders among medical professionals. Our mission is to transform RED.Health into a readily accessible and comprehensive medical assistance platform for patients,” Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED.Health, said in a statement.

Also Read Sandoz announces exclusive deal to commercialise biosimilar ustekinumab, reinforces immunology patient offering

RED.Health has previously made significant appointments across various verticals such as Suhas Kulkarni, a former Uber engineer, joined as CPTO. Additionally, Shalabh Dang, who previously led Domestic and International Sales at Fortis Healthcare, has taken over the role of Chief Business Officer at RED.Health. These appointments exemplify RED.Health’s commitment is to appoint a diverse and accomplished team as part of its mission to replicate the 911 model, it claimed.

RED.Health has raised $22.6Mn so far from investors like HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital and HealthX Capital Singapore amongst others. The company vows to reach emergencies in less than 15 minutes. The company aims to achieve the core pillars of response technologies during emergencies: access, triage, destination selection, and vital sharing, it stated.