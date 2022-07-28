Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute organises Continuing Medical Education programme for doctors; Experts talked about new drugs and treatment

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC) in association with Indian Medical Association (IMA) Delhi North Zone recently organised Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme for city based physicians. During the event, two cancer experts from RGCIRC informed the participants about new drugs and treatment methodologies for treating cancer.

Dr. Narendra Agrawal, Senior Consultant – Hemato Oncology & BMT spoke about new therapies to treat Multiple Myeloma, a kind of blood cancer and Dr. Vaishali Zamre, Sr. Consultant & Chief of Breast Surgical Oncology Unit-2 informed the audience about oncoplastic breast surgeries for breast conservation.

According to experts, targetted and Immunotherapy have emerged as lifesavers in Multiple Myeloma which is a kind of blood cancer occurring mostly in old age.

“Targetted and Immunotherapy drugs reduce the complications and help in curbing further progression of the disease leading to survival of even 10 years and above. While targetted therapies target cancer cells and prevent them from growing, Immunotherapy drugs make immune cells stronger so that they can attack cancer cells,” said Dr. Narendra Agrawal.

Meanwhile, the symptoms of Multiple Myeloma include bone pain especially in the spine, fatigue, weakness or numbness in the legs. In case of persistent bone pain, one should check with a cancer specialist. The risk factors for Multiple Myeloma include being male above the age of 65 years, being overweight and exposure to radiation or chemicals used in manufacturing or herbicides etc.

According to Dr. Vaishali Zamre with the adoption of new techniques, breast conservation surgery can be undertaken even in those women with breast cancer where mastectomy (removal of the breast) was the only option so far. Patients with large tumours and tumours located at unfavourable locations in the breast just behind the nipple areolar complex had to undergo complete removal of the breast earlier. After adopting these techniques breast conservation is being offered to a large number of women especially in those women who present themselves at earlier stages.

Moreover, these techniques are safe also as proven in several studies. Unfortunately, a large number of patients are counselled only for mastectomy. According to experts, many a time despite suitability for breast conservation surgery, women need to undergo mastectomy because of pressure from family members or local doctors who may not be aware that breast conservation surgery is equally safe.