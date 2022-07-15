Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute conducts gynaecological cancer conclave; Experts emphasise on molecular profiling of tumours

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) Delhi in association with The British Association of Gynaecological Pathologists organised a conclave on “Diagnosing and Treating Gynaecological Cancers – The Way Forward”.

As a Continuing Medical Education conference on Gynae Oncopathology, the meet brought together nearly 200 oncologists from all parts of the country. Besides experts from RGCIRC and Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai, the faculty had four experts from the United Kingdom belonging to renowned institutions, according to a press statement on Friday.

“The CME on gynaecological cancers was planned as a crucial update for practicing pathologists and oncologists with keen interest in gynae-oncology. This also proved to be of much benefit for the young practising pathologists, medical oncologists and surgeons who are planning to choose gynae-oncology in their future,” said Dr. Anila Sharma, Senior Consultant – Histopathology, RGCIRC and Organising Secretary of CME on Gynae Oncopathology 2022..

According the cancer institute, the emphasis of the CME was on approach to diagnosis, treatment modalities and especially the molecular insights into various gynaecological malignancies. Moreover, the CME had sessions related to diagnostic updates, WHO classification and case discussions addressing the current issues in Pathology, Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology.

“Understanding molecular classification of tumours is important for better treatment outcomes. As per the molecular subtype of the tumour each patient is treated differently,” added Dr Sharma.

Gynaecological cancer refers to any cancer that starts in a woman’s reproductive organs. Types of Gynecological cancer are Cervical cancer, Ovarian cancer, Uterine cancer, Vaginal cancer and Vulvar cancer. The risk of gynaecological cancers increases with age. However treatment is most effective when these cancers are detected early.