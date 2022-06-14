Radiation exposure in the digital era crushing fertility among men

By Dr. Gunjan Gupta Govil

The growth of technology in today’s world has caused more damage to human health than convenience. The unrestricted use of cellphones, computers, laptops, and wireless connections has not only made us reliant, but it has also had a number of negative health consequences. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant movement toward digital transformation, which includes, but is not limited to, schooling and binge-watching on OTT platforms. Thus making people slaves to electronic gadgets.

Technological breakthroughs have ushered us into the digital era, resulting in lifestyle changes that have resulted in a slew of health issues, infertility being one among them. It is a fact that today’s technology has affected male as well as female fertility immensely. Studies state that levels of electromagnetic radiation emitted from smart gadgets and cellular towers are ten to fifteen times higher in India, in comparison to other countries Radiation exposure has been linked to different sorts of fertility problems in 10–12% of Indian couples.

The use of wireless technology like routers, dongles, or wireless internet devices like wireless mouse & keyboards has raised the risk of exposure to harmful radiation. They use non-ionizing radio-frequency radiation to work, much like every other digital device, generating the equal degree of hazard.Low-level electromagnetic waves emitted by wireless technology gadgets can harm one’s health and fertility, causing cellular damage and raising the risk of cancer.

How do radiations affect fertility?

Men’s sperm count, motility, and concentration can all be harmed by prolonged smartphone use. Because testes are more heat-sensitive than ovaries, keeping phones in pockets and laptops on laps for extended periods of time may reduce sperm quality and quantity. Such problems arise because the heat and radiation released are particularly harmful to sperm cell division and may cause morphological damage. Radiation damages DNA, reducing the ability of cells to self-repair. When radiations are drawn to cells having high division and growth rates like sperm and ovum, it hampers fertilization thus preventing conception or leading to miscarriage

Factors Other than radiation?

Overconsumption of television is linked to junk food consumption and lethargy, while western influence has led to individuals using alcohol and smoke as a style and status symbol. Obesity is one of the leading causes of infertility, and it is caused by eating junk food and leading a sedentary lifestyle. Obesity has been linked to male libido decline and female sexual desire loss. Obesity not only leads to a lack of sexual desire but also leads to early exhaustion during sex. According to a research published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, watching TV for more than 20 hours per week is connected to a 35 percent decline in sperm count. Furthermore, watching TV for more than 5 hours a day showed a significant drop in sperm count and testosterone levels in the body.

According to the study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, sperm samples collected from 200 students aged between 18 – 22 years for lab analysis showed a link between a sedentary lifestyle and low sperm count The average sperm count of binge-watchers was 37 Mn per mL, compared to 52 Mn per mL for individuals who rarely watch television. The sperm count of TV junkies was found to be 38 percent lower than that of people who had a less sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, the study reported that developing the risk of dying from a blood clot in the lungs due to fatal pulmonary embolism was raised by 45% with every hour of additional digital consumption (say TV) per day.

With recent technological advancements made in the field of medical science, assisted reproductive techniques (ART) have become a boon in treating several couples allowing them to enjoy parenthood. Through the use of robot-assisted operations, the procedures have grown simpler, safer, and less complicated.

(The author is Founder & Chairman, Gunjan IVF World Group. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)