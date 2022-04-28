QRG Super Specialty Hospital launches smart ambulance service in Faridabad

QRG Super Specialty Hospital has launched a smart ambulance service in Faridabad to provide timely medical care to patients in the ‘Golden Hour’ period during brain stroke, heart attack and trauma cases. The patient’s family will also be able to easily track the location of the ambulance through the live link shared by the hospital with this facility.

This Advanced Life Support Ambulance is fully equipped with modern medical equipment like ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ECG, stretchers, spine boards, head immobilizers, eco-air splints, roller splints, suction pumps, syringe pumps, wheelchairs, intubation kits and emergency kits.

Highly trained paramedics on board in the ambulance will be able to stabilize the condition of the patient immediately.

The ambulance was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner Faridabad Jitender Yadav. The occasion was also graced by Dr Punita Hasija, President, IMA, Haryana State, Dr SC Agarwal, CMO, Escorts Ltd, Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Marengo Asia Healthcare and Rajiv Goyal, Facility Director, QRG Super Specialty Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Faridabad, Jitender Yadav said, “it is very important for health services to be fast for a smart city like Faridabad. The smart ambulance service launched by QRG Super Specialty Hospital will prove to be a revolutionary initiative in the health services for the citizens of Faridabad.

Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director and CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare said, “This ambulance service which is guided by ‘Patient First’ approach will play a crucial role towards our goal of achieving clinical excellence. We aim to make medical services seamlessly available to patients in our efforts to save more lives and are focused on creating similar setup within all hospitals in our network”.

Rajiv Goyal, Facility Director, QRG Super Specialty Hospital said “During an emergency, the first hour is very crucial for the patient also known as ‘Golden Hour’. It is important for the patient to reach any well-equipped hospital during this hour which can help save the lives of the patients by giving them effective and timely treatment”.

He further added, “Our 15-minute ambulance service is an important step in that direction. We aim to reduce mortality and morbidity in cases of heart attack, brain stroke and road traffic accidents. Currently, this service is available only in Faridabad city limits. People can avail this service by calling our dedicated toll-free number 1800 309 9999.”