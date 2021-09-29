Puducherry reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

The active cases were 828 of whom 118 were undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 710 patients were in home isolation.

covid 19 cases in PuducherryDirector of Health Department G Sriramulu said the department has tested so far 17.85 lakh samples and found 15.16 lakh out of them to be negative. (Photo source: PTI)

Puducherry logged 93 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total positives to 1,26,308.The new cases identified at the end of examination of 5,927 samples were spread over Puducherry 45, Karaikal 30, Yanam 3 and Mahe 15. One more person died of the virus in Puducherry region during last twenty- four hours raising the toll to 1,840.

The active cases were 828 of whom 118 were undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 710 patients were in home isolation. While 75 patients were discharged after recovery during last twenty- four hours the total recoveries so far were 1,23,640.

The test positivity rate was 1.57 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.89 percent, respectively. Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said the department has tested so far 17.85 lakh samples and found 15.16 lakh out of them to be negative. The Department has administered so far 9,95,803 doses which included 6,89,612 first doses and remaining 3,06,191 were second doses.

