Public-Private Partnerships: A Key to addressing the global burden of tuberculosis

By Dr. Sabine Kapasi

It’s been said that tuberculosis is the disease of poverty. But what if public-private partnerships could be the cure? Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the deadliest diseases in the world, claiming 1.4 million lives every year. Unfortunately, it is primarily a neglected disease affecting poorer populations. But what if public-private partnerships (PPPs) could change the game and help improve access to life-saving treatments? Let’s explore the potential of PPPs in the fight against TB.

The cost of patented TB drugs can be a significant burden for countries with a high burden of TB, such as India and South Africa. Initiatives such as the Stop TB Partnership’s Global Drug Facility and the Medicines Patent Pool have been working to negotiate lower prices for TB drugs and make them more widely available in low- and middle-income countries.

However, the financial burden of patented TB drugs on developing countries is still a major challenge. To address the challenges faced by PPPs in improving TB diagnosis and treatment, it is essential to take steps towards an equitable discourse. PPPs can prioritize public health goals, establish transparent decision-making processes, explore alternative funding sources, and build strong partnerships and collaboration between all stakeholders involved. These steps can help overcome funding and transparency challenges and ensure the success of PPPs in addressing the global burden of TB.

PPPs can help to increase access to affordable TB drugs. By identifying suppliers of high-quality generic drugs, negotiating pricing agreements, and supporting the distribution of drugs to areas in need, PPPs can make a real difference. In addition, PPPs can also support the development of new TB drugs that are not covered by patents. However, there are also potential drawbacks and challenges to PPPs. For example, pharmaceutical companies may prioritize their own interests over the needs of the populations affected by TB. In addition, governments and policymakers play a crucial role in shaping the

regulatory environment for TB drugs and treatment programs, and their involvement is critical for the success of PPPs.

Governments and policymakers can play a key role in supporting the development of new TB drugs and improving access to existing treatments. They can provide funding for research and development, create regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation, and work with other stakeholders to ensure that drugs are distributed equitably. One success story in this regard is the development of pretomanid, a new TB drug developed by the TB Alliance. The drug was approved by the FDA in 2019 and is now being used to treat patients with extensively drug-resistant TB (XDR-TB). This is a significant milestone in the

fight against TB, as XDR-TB is a particularly difficult form of the disease to treat.

Despite the progress made, there is still a significant amount of work that needs to be accomplished. According to the Stop TB Partnership, there were an estimated 10 million cases of TB worldwide in 2019, and 1.4 million deaths from the disease. This highlights the urgent need for continued investment in the development of new TB drugs and the implementation of effective treatment and prevention programs. In conclusion, PPPs have the potential to play a crucial role in addressing the global burden of TB. By pooling resources and expertise, pharmaceutical companies, non-profit organizations, governments, and policymakers can work together to develop and distribute new drugs, improve access to existing treatments, and support the development of effective prevention strategies. The fight against TB requires a collaborative effort, and PPPs can help to bring together the necessary resources and expertise to make a difference. With concerted efforts and sustained investments, we can hope to win the battle against TB, and in turn, ensure a healthier and prosperous world for all.

(The author is an IVF Specialist and public health leader at UNDAC & Geneva. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)