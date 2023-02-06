Procter & Gamble Health reports rise in net profit by 71.28 percent in December 2022 quarter

Procter & Gamble Health Limited on Monday announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

According to the company‘s statement, it recorded a robust performance with sales of ₹ 304.7 crores for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, vs ₹ 273.3 crores a year ago, up by 11%.

Meanwhile, the Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹ 76.8 crores vs ₹ 44.9 crores a year ago, supported by improved margin through portfolio premiumisation, healthy mix and optimization of expenses.

Sales for the six-month period ending December 31, 2022, are ₹ 596.6 crores, vs ₹ 541.0 crores a year ago, up by 10%. Profit After Tax for same period is ₹ 140.5 crore vs ₹ 100.2 crore a year ago up by 40%.

“We delivered sales of ₹ 596.6 crores for half year, up by 10% over year ago, despite macroeconomic challenges, including rising inflation and high input costs. We have witnessed consistent growth over the second quarter and an overall promising first half of the year. Our encouraging financial results in the second quarter can be attributed to our core belief of bringing care closer to patients through innovative approaches. With continued focus on the health and wellness of patients and consumers, we launched Polybion A injection, a new and improved formulation, which can help doctors effectively manage the recovery of their patients, while giving a good boost to energy levels,” Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said in a statement.

According to Thatte, the quarter also saw recognition of the Brand and Citizenship efforts through awards.

“This has further encouraged us in our commitment to serve Indian consumers and empower them to live healthier and more vibrant lives,” he added.