Pristyn Care to expand in southern India; Plans to add 300 hospitals by next year

Pristyn Care on Thursday announced that it is in expansion mode with plans to induct 300 hospitals and 100 clinics in the southern part of India by end of next year. The expansion will take the total number of its network hospitals to 500 and clinics to 150, the company claims.

Currently, the surgical centers of Pristyn Care are in the major tier 1 and tier 2 cities in South India – Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Kozhikode, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

The company is operating in over 12 surgical categories such as General Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Urology, Gynaecology, etc, and plans to expand into dental care.

“We are committed to foray deeper into the healthcare ecosystem and strengthen our presence across the country. Currently, we have 200 partner hospitals and 50+ clinics across South India. With this expansion, we plan to expand our reach to tier 2 and 3 towns. We aim to ensure consistent quality and advanced surgical care and take the latest in healthcare to every nook and corner of the country,” Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder at Pristyn care said in a statement.

Reportedly, Pristyn care has witnessed tremendous growth over the last 2 years. The company recently made a foray into primary healthcare with the acquisition of Ratan Tata-backed health-tech platform Lybrate.

The company claims that it has doubled its surgical centers to 800 and completed 1.55e million+ patient interactions while treating over 100k patients.

ALSO READ | High pollution post-festive season causes a rise in ENT infections: Pristyn Care