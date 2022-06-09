Pristyn Care acquires Ratan Tata and Tiger Global backed health-tech platform Lybrate

Pristyn Care, the leading healthcare provider on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the health-tech platform Lybrate to bring in synergies on overall healthcare delivery and foray into primary care. In the coming days, the companies will work towards combining the business operations seamlessly, the company said in its press statement.

“The pandemic has brought about massive shifts in patient behavior, especially most of them seeking online consultations and communicating with doctors through text, voice, and video from anywhere, anytime. However, for secondary care surgeries, OPDs and offline consultations continue to be an important factor with technology bringing in improved access, convenience, and hassle-free experience. Many such changes have accelerated the way healthcare delivery is seen in India, leading to higher digital adoption, which will further shape the future of the healthcare industry. With this partnership, Pristyn Care’s plans to expand its existing health-tech capabilities and offerings in primary care,” the company said in its press statement.

“We are committed to foray deeper into the healthcare ecosystem to strengthen our presence across the country. Given the increasing demand for online health services, Lybrate makes a compelling strategic fit to give access to primary care to our patients via online consultation services. We truly believe there is a significant appetite for innovation and growth in healthcare, and similar acquisitions will help consolidate, scale and grow healthcare delivery assets. This partnership will mean more access to primary care via qualified doctors, online consultation services, and an improved experience for the patients. The combined solutions will also be geared to benefit the entire healthcare ecosystem,” Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder at Pristyn Care said in a statement.

“Our unique approach to making healthcare accessible is what makes us one of the most used digital consultation & wellness platforms among patients and doctors. Pristyn Care’s attributes resonate strongly with Lybrate, and given the nature of its business strongly complementing our offerings, it should allow building upon the strengths of each other. With Pristyn Care’s focus on secondary healthcare and Lybrate’s robust network of large numbers of primary care doctors, we can achieve tremendous synergies,” Saurabh Arora, the Founder of Lybrate, said in a statement.

The company claims that the partnership will help Pristyn Care further “promote excellence in the delivery of healthcare services with an enhanced pan-India footprint.”

“Lybrate’s 150 employees will be joining Pristyn Care’s family. With this acquisition, Pristyn Care is looking to add doctor consultation online services, improve care effectiveness in primary care and meet patient expectations,” the company stated.