President Murmu awards National Award to Dr. Reddy’s Foundation for empowering persons with disabilities

Dr. Reddy’s labs on Monday announced that Dr. Reddy’s Foundation has been conferred with the prestigious National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in New Delhi by Droupadi Murmu, President of India on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

According to the company’s statement, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation received the award under the category ‘Best Placement Agency for Persons with Disabilities’ as recognition of its contribution to the empowerment of persons with disabilities through its community initiative ‘GROW for Persons with Disabilities’ (GROW PwD).

President Murmu presented the award to Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Dr. Reddy’s Foundation. Other members of the team who attended the felicitation ceremony included Shamik Trehan, CEO, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, and Srilakshmi B., Lead – PwD, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation.

“In 1999, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation (DRF) initiated the Livelihood Advancement Business School (LABS) initiative for skilling. In 2010, LABS was extended to include a programme for persons with disabilities (LABS PwD). In 2016, LABS PwD was re-modelled as GROW PwD. The programme currently caters to 11 different disabilities, including physical disabilities, vision impairment, speech and hearing impairment, intellectual disability, autism, and others. The programme operates in 16 states and 39 locations, and trains around 5,000 youth every year,” the company stated on Monday.

The company claims that GROW has successfully trained over 27,000 persons with disabilities so far with an employment placement rate of 65 percent.

This prestigious recognition will strengthen the company’s resolve and efforts in its diversity, equity and inclusion journey, the company stated.

