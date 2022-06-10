Pravin Rao, Dr. Ashish Gupta and Jairaj Purandare join Indegene’s Board of Directors

Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, on Thursday announced that the appointment of three industry luminaries, Pravin Rao, Dr. Ashish Gupta and Jairaj Purandare as Independent Directors on its Board.

“Together, they bring deep expertise of building global-scale organizations and strong Board experience to elevate Indegene’s corporate governance practices. Pravin Rao served as Infosys’ COO, having risen through the ranks after joining the company in 1985. He is a member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and the Executive Council of NASSCOM. He also served as NASSCOM’s Chairman in FY2020-21. Dr. Ashish Gupta is a Cofounder and Senior Managing Director of Helion Venture Partners and serves on the boards of Pubmatic, Simplilearn, Gupshup, Infoedge (Naukri) and Hindustan Unilever. He cofounded two successful companies – Tavant Technologies and Junglee (subsequently acquired by Amazon). Jairaj Purandare is the Founder Chairman of JMP Advisors Pvt Ltd, recognized as the leading tax firm in India. He was the Regional Managing Partner and Country Leader-Markets and Industries of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India and Chairman of Ernst & Young (EY) India,” the company said in its press statement.

“Life sciences companies are accelerating their adoption of digital transformation. That is creating exciting growth opportunities for our team. Pravin, Ashish and Jairaj’s experience and wisdom will benefit us tremendously as we build the next phase of growth for Indegene. We look forward to partnering with them and make the most of the opportunity,” Manish Gupta, Cofounder and CEO, Indegene said while announcing the three Independent Board Member appointments said in a statement.

“This is an exciting time in Indegene’s journey. Its investment in building deep medical science expertise and life sciences-contextualized technology over the last twenty years has delivered substantial value to clients and created a truly differentiated, global organization. This is an opportune moment to capitalize on its scale and create a global brand that life sciences leaders trust the most. I am glad to partner Indegene in this phase of their journey,” Pravin Rao, Independent Director, Indegene added.

“I am impressed with Indegene’s culture of prudent entrepreneurship with a relentless focus on building a long-term institution. The leadership team embodies the rare balance of confidence with intellectual honesty, superior execution with strategy, and more. I am particularly excited about Indegene’s focus on applying technology to change healthcare – a space for building massive companies. I am honored to be a part of the Indegene team,” Dr. Ashish Gupta, Independent Director, Indegene said in a statement.