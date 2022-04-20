Pratech Brands raises $3 million led by Sequoia India’s Surge to launch Hyugalife

Sequoia India’s Surge has raised three million USD to build India’s largest health and wellness e-commerce platform for multiple brands, Hyugalife, Pratech Brands recently announced. Hyugalife which is a brainchild of ex-Nykaa CFO Sachin Parikh, along with co-founders Anvi Shah and Neehar Modi (ex-Amazon and Unilever)is building a one-stop destination for customers to consume educational content on wellbeing and nutrition, buy authentic products of health and wellness, and receive personalised and assisted shopping for curious customers who want to get into healthy living.

According to the company, Hyugalife will host over 1000 brands in various categories including women’s health, Ayurveda, and plant-based supplements, kids’ health, sports nutrition, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and health foods among others.

“We believe that the health category is at the start of a meteoric rise in consumption. While preventive healthcare has recently gained momentum, there is still a long way to go in building conscious purchases in this category. We are grateful to Sequoia India’s Surge and our angel investors for their support,” Sachin Parikh, CEO of Pratech Brands said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the consumers’ lack of awareness about holistic healthcare which has led to a rise in demand for products that they believe are healthy.

The company claims that as people have started prioritising overall health and there is a rise in incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other ailments, Hyugalife aims to be the ‘happiest health destination for India’ which according to Partech Brands will lead to a paradigm shift in people’s attitudes towards health and wellbeing.