Practo’s appointment booking network expands; Over 9000 new clinics and hospitals added

Practo, an integrated healthcare company, on Tuesday announced that its appointment booking business has now an addition of more than 9000 new clinics and hospitals in the last two years.

With this new addition across more than 750 pin codes, the total number of partner hospitals and clinics in its appointment booking network stands at close to 80,000. More than 94 percent of new pin codes added were in Tier 2 cities, indicating the company’s growing focus and presence beyond metros, the company claimed.

Additionally, Practo has also onboarded more than 12,000 new healthcare professionals across specialties to its network. With this Dentistry, Dermatology and General Practice are now the top three specialties with respect to the total number of healthcare professionals, the company stated.

Practo’s appointment booking business ‘Prime’ was introduced in 2018. It aggregates healthcare providers’ appointment inventory enabling real-time online scheduling for patients, the company claimed.

The company claims that it has led to an increase in the total value driven for the provider network by over 30 percent. It has also led to increasing ease of access to patients by assisting 23% more patients book appointments online. Moreover, there is an increased number of appointments booked with premier institutions like Max Super Speciality Hospital, Apollo Hospital, CK Birla Hospital, BLK Super Speciality Hospital, Aster, Motherhood, Fortis, Cloudnine, and Manipal Hospital, by 25 percent.

“Practo’s journey as a facilitator of changes in India’s healthcare system has been phenomenal. And this expansion in the network is a reflection of the need to further improve and strengthen fundamental healthcare services. While these services have been the building blocks of Practo’s overall business and they continue to grow, we are equally excited to work on more complex problems involving service delivery that enables better quality and help us make all information available to patients transparently. I am very optimistic of what lies ahead and the impact we are going to deliver to a billion+ Indians,” Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Strategy Officer, Practo, said in a statement.