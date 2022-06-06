Practo strengthens leadership team, Appoints Amit Kumar Verma as Head of Engineering

Practo announced on Monday that it has appointed Amit Kumar Verma as Head of Engineering (SVP), Consumer Business. According to the company’s press statement, the appointment comes at a time when Practo is working towards strengthening its tech capabilities as it continues to develop and expand its product portfolio. As the country witnesses high adoption of digital healthcare, Practo is using technology so that patients can have a more proactive approach to illness, improving affordability while reducing TAT of doctor consultations further. In his new role, Amit will be responsible for the overall product engineering & development of the company, the company claims.

“Amit brings in more than two decades of experience in the field of product engineering and has built software systems in enterprise(B2B) and consumer-facing(B2C) domain. Before joining Practo, he worked with renowned consumer technology brands such as Bigbasket, Ola, Oracle, Yahoo and Microsoft. He has a proven track record as an industry leader with setting up teams for multiple businesses and driving them to build scalable software platforms, the company said in a statement on Monday.

In this role, Amit will be working closely with Abhinav Lal, Co-founder & CTO at Practo in scaling the current systems and building platforms to bring efficiencies in backend operations and improve customer experiences, the company stated.

“We at Practo truly believe in the power of technology to build access to quality healthcare and have been working tirelessly towards this mission. And with Amit’s deep knowledge and experience in the field of engineering it will help us further expand and scale our current systems. Technology is ever-evolving, but it is important to understand how to use new technology to solve real world problems. We are always looking for talent that has the passion for technology and is willing to go in-depth to get to the root of the problem and identify the right tech that can solve it,” Abhinav Lal – Co-Founder & CTO, Practo, said in a statement.

“Healthcare industry is going through major transformation and there has never been a time in past where so much collective effort has been put towards building healthcare products. I believe that Practo with its tech-first approach and rich experience of diverse healthcare businesses is well poised to deliver affordable, accessible and quality healthcare solutions, even to the remote parts of the country. I have used technology to solve various kinds of problems but I believe that building products and solutions here probably is going to be extremely satisfying,” Amit Kumar Verma said while commenting on joining as Head of Engineering (SVP), Consumer Business, Practo.