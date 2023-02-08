Practo elevates Amit Kumar Verma as Chief Technology Officer

Practo, an integrated healthcare company, on Tuesday, announced the elevation of its head of engineering, Amit Kumar Verma as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

According to the company, Amit Kumar Verma has been leading the technology and engineering team across Practo’s business and has been playing an integral role in building Practo’s technology prowess.

“In his new role, Amit will also be responsible for expanding the overall tech team & development of the company. Amit brings more than two decades of experience in the field of product engineering and has built software systems in the enterprise(B2B) and consumer-facing(B2C) domains. He has a proven track record as an industry leader in setting-up teams for multiple businesses and driving them to build scalable software platforms,” the company said in a statement.

Before joining Practo, he worked with renowned consumer technology brands such as Bigbasket, Ola, Oracle, Yahoo, and Microsoft.

“Amit’s elevation to CTO in such a short span is a testimony to Practo’s #dogreat culture – one that promotes entrepreneurship, innovation, and experimentation. Amit brings both a proven track of product engineering and years of management experience. He has not only forged a strong relationship with the core tech team but is also a visionary with bold ambitions that unite well with Practo’s ‘delivery-oriented’ journey. I am thrilled to see how this partnership shapes up and wish him all the best in his new role,” Abhinav Lal – Co-Founder, Practo, said in a statement.

With this elevation, Amit will be working closely with Abhinav Lal, Co-founder, to scale current systems further and develop newer technology products that will help improve the delivery of quality healthcare, the company claimed.

“There’s never a dull moment in Practo. From the very talented medical, product, engineering, and other management teams to a stable leadership team, Practo has everything it takes to make it big in a sector that requires determination, grit, and innovation to survive and thrive. It’s journey has been awe-inspiring so far, and I’m thrilled to be at the helm of the technology division as we pave our way into healthcare delivery and help people live healthier and longer lives,” Amit Kumar Verma, CTO, Practo said in a statement.