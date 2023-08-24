scorecardresearch
Powassan virus outbreak in US: All you need to know about its causes, symptoms and treatment

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although Powassan Virus is rare, the number of reported cases has increased recently.

Written by Health Desk
Powassan virus, Powassan virus outbreak, Powassan virus symptoms, Powassan virus treatment, tick bites, healthcare news,
According to CDC, Powassan virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected tick. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

Powassan virus outbreak in United States: Four people in Connecticut have tested positive for Powassan virus. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH), all four infected people were hospitalized and treated and they were discharged after recovering.

Reportedly, all four of them were bitten by ticks.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although Powassan virus is rare, the number of reported cases has increased recently.

What is Powassan virus?

According to CDC, Powassan virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected tick. The US Health Body has revealed that most cases in the United States occur in the northeast and Great Lakes regions from late spring through mid-fall when ticks are most active.

It is noteworthy that there are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Powassan virus disease. CDC maintains that the risk of infection can be reduced by avoiding ticks.

What are the symptoms of Powassan virus infection?

According to the CDC, many people infected with Powassan virus do not have symptoms. For people with symptoms, the time from tick bite to feeling sick ranges from 1 week to 1 month.

Some of the symptoms include:

  • Initial symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness.
  • It can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).
  • Symptoms of severe disease include confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, and seizures.
  • According to CDC, approximately half of the people who survive severe disease have long-term health problems such as recurring headaches, loss of muscle mass and strength, and memory problems.
How the infection is diagnosed and treated?

The disease can be diagosed with laboratory testing of blood or spinal fluid. Currently, there are no medications to prevent or treat Powassan virus infection. Moreover, antibiotics do not treat viruses.

According to CDC, rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications may relieve some symptoms. People with severe disease often need to be hospitalized to receive support for breathing, staying hydrated, or reducing swelling in the brain, it added.

CDC
Healthcare

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 14:43 IST

