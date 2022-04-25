PMBI invites stakeholders for opening of PMB Janaushadhi Kendras in country

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) has invited applications from individuals, unemployed pharmacists, government nominated agencies and NGO’s among other stakeholders for opening of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) through an online process.

PMBI is the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

All 739 districts of the country have been covered under the PMBJP and online applications are invited to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras in 3579 Blocks of 406 districts of 26 States/UTs

Centre has set a target of setting up 10, 000 PMBJKs by March 2024 to provide quality medicines at an affordable rate. Until March 31, 2022, the number of stores has increased to 8610.

Available for sale through 8610 PMBJKs across the country, the product basket of PMBJP comprises 1616 medicines and 250 surgical devices.

Interested applicants can apply on PMBI’s website “janaushadhi.gov.in. Eligible applicants will be given in-principal approval for taking drug license in the name of PMBJP on first come first basis.

Residents of small towns and block headquarters can now avail the opportunity to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The scheme provides for incentive/special incentives for various categories including women, SC/ST, Hill districts, Island districts and North-Eastern States. This will ensure easy reach of affordable medicine to the people in every nook and corner of the country.

In addition to this, some AYUSH products like Ayuraksha Kit, Balraksha Kit and Ayush-64 tablet as Immunity boosters have been added in the product basket of the Pariyojana which is being made available through selected Kendras.

The product basket covers all major therapeutic groups such as Cardiovascular, Anti-cancers, Anti-diabetics, Anti-infectives, Anti-allergic, Gastro-intestinal medicines, Nutraceuticals, etc.

To expand its product basket, PMBI is working on the launch of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products and food products under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and highly demanded ayurvedic products under the PMBJP.

Besides the distributor network of 39 distributors, four warehouses have been set up under PMBI at Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati and Surat to strengthen the supply chain system for timely supplies across India.