PM Modi greets WHO chief ahead of global summit on traditional medicine

World Health Organisation‘s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday to attend a global summit on traditional medicine and was accorded a warm welcome.

The Ayush Ministry shared a video of him joining a ‘dandia’ event which was held to greet him.

The WHO chief visited a Health and Wellness Centre in Adraj Moti Village in Gandhinagar district in Gujarat today. Meanwhile, he’s attending the G20 Side event of the Ayush Ministry on Traditional Medicine, and will also participate in events of G20 Ministerial Meeting.

Reacting to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros.” Dandia, a traditional dance form, is held during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat.

My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros! https://t.co/NSOSe32ElW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2023

Modi had on an earlier occasion addressed him endearingly with ‘Tulsi Bhai’.

“Delighted to be in India for the WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the Ministerial Meeting on Ending TB in WHO South East Asia and the G20 Health Ministers Meeting. Namaste India,” the director general posted on X.