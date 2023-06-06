Piramal Critical Care appoints Jeffrey Hampton as President and Chief Operating Officer

Piramal Pharma Limited’s Piramal Critical Care (PCC) business on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jeffrey Hampton as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). For his new role, Hampton will be based in the United States.

A Bachelor of Science in Marketing from University of Florida, Hampton joins PCC from Accord Healthcare, where he was the President and responsible for accelerating the firm’s growth strategy. Prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President and General Manager at Apotex for the US and Latin America regions.

At Apotex, Hampton restructured the US commercial team to maximize efficiency and established procedures for identifying and executing life cycle management practices to improve profitability and market penetration. His career, so far, spans over three decades across sales and marketing, regulatory, commercial operations, sales strategy, distribution, and business development.

“I welcome Jeff to Piramal Critical Care and wish him all the success in his new role. His experience across the domains of sales and marketing will help us develop stronger, long-term global operations strategies to deliver profitable growth. His expertise across functions augurs well for the business, as we set our sight to further reinforce PCC’s position as a leading global player in complex hospital generics. Jeff has also been associated with leading pharmaceutical companies and is well versed with building a patient and customer-centric culture, which aligns with our core values,” Peter DeYoung, CEO, Global Pharma, Piramal Pharma Limited, said in a statement.

Hampton has also worked with several leading pharmaceutical companies, including Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Dabur Pharma and IVAX Pharmaceuticals.

“It is truly an honor to be joining such a fast-paced, growth-oriented global company like Piramal Critical Care. I look forward to leading PCC’s growth strategies to expand our presence,” Speaking on the occasion of joining PCC, Hampton said on Tuesday.