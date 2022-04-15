Phase 2 trial of PT-112: Phosplatin-NIH begin patient dosing for thymoma and thymic carcinoma

Phosplatin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced that the first patient has been treated during a phase 2 clinical trial of the company’s lead therapeutic candidate, PT-112. It was done in patients with recurrent thymic epithelial tumours (TETs), specifically thymoma and thymic carcinoma. The trial is being conducted under formal collaboration with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.

According to the pharma major, the phase 2 trial is designed to further assess the safety and efficacy of PT-112 in patients with thymoma and thymic carcinoma. The trial is also being conducted to use correlated studies to explore profiles of molecules, examine parameters of activated immunity and analyse immune cell infiltration in response to PT-112 treatment, as the candidate is known to promote immunogenic cell death (ICD) which is a form of cancer cell death in the tumour microenvironment.

Interestingly, PT-112’s highly potent induction of ICD has been validated in relevant cancer models. According to media reports, Phosplatin is providing NCI with PT-112 drug supply and research and NCI is overlooking enrollment and dosing of the study’s intended 53 patients.

To be eligible for the study, patients must have uncommon tumours of the thymus (TETs) that have returned or progressed after treatment with at least one platinum-containing chemotherapy or have refused standard treatment.

“As an immunomodulatory treatment, PT-112 has performed well in early phase trials for TETs and warrants additional phase 2 testing. Given the significant unmet need for patients with recurrent TETs, with no established immunotherapy option and no approved drug, it is important that we continue to study potential therapies,” said Arun Rajan, MD, senior clinician in the Thoracic and GI Malignancies Branch at the NCI in a statement.

Robert Fallon, Phosplatin president and the chief executive officer said that during the phase 1 trial of PT-112, favourable safety data were reported and a durable clinical response in a patient with advanced metastatic thymoma was developed, which had the signature of potential immune involvement to the response.

The pharma major claims that PT-112 is the first small-molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate in oncology, and comprises a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that stick to dendritic cells and lead to downstream immune effector cell recruitment in the tumour.

The therapeutic candidate represents a highly potent inducer of cancer cell death immunological form. Additionally, PT-112 harbours a property known as osteotropism making it a candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers that originate in or metastasize to, the bone. Osteotropism is the propensity of the drug to reach its highest concentrations in certain parts of the bone in the human body.