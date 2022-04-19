Pharma excipients manufacturer Sigachi Industries bags top 100 SME Award 2022

Pharma excipients manufacturer Sigachi Industries has bagged top 100 SME Award 2022 from India SME Forum for manufacturing world-class products and providing excellent services to customers globally. The award was given by the hands of Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME, Government of India in the recently concluded 9th edition of the India SME 100 Awards 2022.

Incorporated in the year 1989, Sigachi is an industry leader in the field of Pharma Excipients, Nutra and food ingredients. It has established itself as one of the largest manufacturers of Microcrystalline Cellulose globally. Sigachi has ensured supply chain reliability for its customers across the world with three multilocational facilities in Telangana and Gujarat.

Amit Raj Sinha, MD and CEO at Sigachi said, “Sigachi Industries is privileged to have been acknowledged for its ability to carve a niche for itself in this rapidly evolving space at a global level. Also, we are looking forward to boosting the growth of the sector within India given the budget allocation for MSMEs nearly doubling this financial year to Rs. 15,700 crores.”

On the occasion, Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum commented, “In India, there are about 65 million SME companies providing an array of 6000 products. These SMEs contribute towards the growth of the Indian economy along with the micro-economic for a given location through recruitment and their CSR activities. According to statistics, the SME sector contributes 6.11% of the manufacturing GDP contributions, 24.63% of the Service Sector GDP, 16% of all bank lendings, 40% of exports and 45% of manufacturing output. For Sigachi Industries, it is indeed a commendable feat to rank among the top 100 SME organisations from nominations of thirty seven thousand one hundred and thirty four SME companies under such a highly competitive environment and stern assessment.