Pfizer Limited appoints Meenakshi Nevatia as Managing Director and Additional Director

Pfizer Limited on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Meenakshi Nevatia as an Additional Director and the Managing Director for a period of five years with effect from 3rd April 2023.

She succeeds S.Sridhar, who announced his early retirement in August 2022.

“Meenakshi is a seasoned leader with nearly 30 years of business leadership and consulting experience with top companies such as Mckinsey and Co, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and more recently with Stryker Corporation. Meenakshi has worked in over 8 countries (developed and emerging) and has held several General Management roles across multiple markets such as Thailand, Spain (Iberia) and India,” the company said in a statement.

Meenakshi received her Bachelor’s in Science (Economics) from Presidency College, Kolkata, India and completed her Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the highly acclaimed Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

“This is a pivotal time for Pfizer in India, and I am pleased to welcome Meenakshi to take over the baton and set new benchmarks for the company and indeed the industry, I also wish to express my gratitude to Sridhar for his long years of service. His patient-centric vision contributed significantly to the growth of the company, increasing our reach to many more patients in the country and helping them benefit from the company’s drugs and therapies over the years,” Pradip Shah, Chairman of the Board, Pfizer Limited said in a statement.

The Board of Directors of Pfizer Limited, at their meeting held on 9 th February 2023, considered the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and approved the appointment of Meenakshi as the Managing Director w.e.f. 3rd April 2023, it stated.

S. Sridhar the current India Country President will be stepping down as Managing Director and Member of Board close of business hours on 31st March 2023. The appointment of Meenakshi will be subject to the approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot and central government, it added.