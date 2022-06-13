Pfizer acquires clinical-stage biopharma firm ReViral for up to $525m

American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, Pfizer, has completed the acquisition of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm ReViral for a total deal value of up to $525m. According to reports, Pfizer entered a definitive agreement to acquire ReViral and its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) treatment candidates in April this year. Reportedly, the deal value comprises upfront and development milestone payments.

The Biopharmaceutical firm ReViral focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing new antiviral therapies against RSV. According to reports, after this acquisition, Pfizer will get rights to ReViral’s portfolio of therapeutic candidates, including sisunatovir.

Sisunatovir which is an oral inhibitor designed to hinder the fusion of the RSV virus to the host cell has been shown to reduce viral load in a Phase II RSV human challenge trial in healthy adult subjects. Moreover, the therapeutic candidate is currently in the Phase II development stage in infants. Meanwhile, the development programme for sisunatovir is anticipated to progress in adult as well as paediatric subjects.

Reportedly, the ReViral takeover is expected to extend the anti-infective pipeline of Pfizer and bolster commitment to developing therapies and vaccines against RSV.

“We are excited to bring ReViral’s promising investigational treatments for RSV into our anti-infective pipeline at Pfizer. We believe these therapeutic candidates – and the scientific expertise that has advanced their development – will complement our ongoing work to help combat RSV infections, and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to further support these endeavours,” Pfizer Development and Medical Worldwide Research chief scientific officer and president Mikael Dolsten said.