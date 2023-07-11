Guillain-Barré syndrome in Peru: Amid the surge in cases of a rare neurological disorder, Peru has declared a 90-day national state of emergency. The rare disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, has affected over 180 people across the country till now.

According to media reports, around 145 people have been discharged, nearly 30 are hospitalised and 4 four have died so far.

According to the decree of President Dina Booluarte, some US$ 3.27 million will be allocated to improving patient care, reinforcing control on the number of detections, and drafting reports for the population and health personnel.

The unusual increase of cases of a rare disease in a short period of time “negatively affects the continuity of health services, as there are not enough strategic resources to respond to the volume and complexity of the cases in the different health facilities,” warned the decree published the El Peruano (Official Gazette), as quoted by media outlets.

Last week, Health Minister César Vásquez requested the declaration of emergency and warned that “if the number of cases increases, there could be a lack of immunoglobulin.”

On June 27, the authorities issued an epidemiological alert to intensify surveillance, prevention, and response actions in the event of possible cases.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?

Guillain-Barré syndrome is an extremely rare neurological disorder in which the person’s immune system starts attacking its own network of nerves. This leads to rapid muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. According to a report by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, GBS can range from a very mild case with brief weakness to nearly devastating paralysis. In certain instances, it becomes difficult to breathe independently.

With proper care and treatment, most people are able to recover even from the severe stages of the disease. However, some people continue to experience some degree of weakness even after recovery.

Experts maintain that the condition can increase in intensity over a period of hours, days, or weeks until certain muscles cannot be used at all and, when severe, the person is almost totally paralyzed. In such cases, the disorder is life-threatening.

What are the symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome?

Initial symptoms:

numbness

pins and needles

muscle weakness

pain

problems with balance and co-ordination

Later symptoms:

difficulty walking without assistance

an inability to move the legs, arms and/or face (paralysis)

difficulty breathing

blurred or double vision

difficulty speaking

problems swallowing or chewing

difficulty peeing, and constipation

persistent and/or severe pain

According to doctors, symptoms may continue to get worse over the next few days or weeks. Usually, the disease reaches its most severe point within 4 weeks. After remaining stable for few weeks or months, the condition will start improving.

What are the causes of Guillain-Barré syndrome?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several things can lead to GBS like:

Diarrhea or a respiratory illness

Viral infections

Very rare due to some Vaccination

How to treat Guillain-Barré syndrome?

According to CDC, common treatments include the following: