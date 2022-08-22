Period Pal conducts webinar to create awareness amongst adolescent girls about menstruation

Period Pal conducted a webinar series to create awareness, and educate adolescent girls and boys and also their parents about all they need to know and prepare for menstruation. According to the company’s press statement, the webinar was focused around educating on menarche, creating awareness of menstruation, busting the myths and taboos surrounding this natural process, and finally ensuring menstrual hygiene awareness is spread widely.

The company claimed that it witnessed 22 schools registering for live streaming and 863 individual registrations. Moreover, the webinar saw the panelists, Dr Swarnalatha, a professor at the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Center and Teena Abhishek, Psychologist, Women health speaker (CAPPA USA & UNICEF Certified) Prenatal and Lactation Consultant Apollo Hospitals, OMR come together to discuss menstruation cycle, menstrual hygiene, menstrual taboo, menarche & early menstruators.

Meanwhile, one of the critical points that were discussed was about Menstrual hygiene and practices that should be followed and the critical need to track periods and the other symptoms through the period cycle.

“The brand is always focused on our mission to make periods comfortable for every woman and educate people about making it normal to discuss it. Walking in this vision, we have launched this series of webinars for adolescent girls and their parents. We do not intend to stop here and the brand will keep curating awareness activities that will make this journey easier for menstruators. We’re not only building quality products but features on the app which will help an individual in completing their wellbeing,” Monica Bindra, Co-Founder, Laiqa, stated on Monday.

Period Pal launched by Laiqa is primarily a period tracker app. Menstruation has historically been viewed in society as a taboo topic, a woman’s problem, or a private matter, rather than as a normal occurrence that is essential to women’s health, good reproduction, and the continuation of mankind, it stated.

