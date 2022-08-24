Paytm brings Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana health insurance facility on its app

One97 Communications Limited which owns the brand Paytm on Wednesday announced that it has integrated Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to enable users to check their eligibility and avail the benefits of health insurance.

According to a press statement, through the Paytm app, users can access the list of private and government hospitals that offer the benefits of PMJAY. The compnay announced that the eligible users can quickly locate the nearest hospital, enrolled under the PMJAY scheme, and access the entire spectrum of health insurance available. They can show their PMJAY health cover details on their phone to the hospital counselors and staff, it stated.

A central government scheme, PMJAY, allows health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Under the scheme, the patient’s hospitalization expenses, post-hospital care, food facility, medicine, diagnostic and laboratory facility are covered. Moreover, this scheme also includes COVID-19 treatment.

“We remain committed to driving digital inclusion in India and online healthcare is an important part of it. The integration of PMJAY health cover on the Paytm app will offer eligible users seamless access to government health schemes,” it stated on Wednesday.