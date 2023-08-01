Paving the way to a sustainable future: South Asia’s opportunity to lead the net zero healthcare movement

By Ravi Mahato and Avinash Kumar

The South Asian nations must aim to achieve a net-zero healthcare system by customizing their roadmap to the regional context. India’s leadership will play a crucial role in identifying shared challenges, leveraging expertise, and promoting cross-border collaboration. The roadmap focuses on five key pillars: establishing a policy framework, capacity building, adopting innovation and technology, fostering collaborative partnerships, and utilizing climate finance to boost decarbonization efforts. Through this transformative journey, the region can create sustainable healthcare systems that address environmental concerns while enhancing healthcare services.

The global commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in healthcare systems has emerged as a defining moment in the fight against climate change. A group of 50 countries have committed to develop climate-resilient and low-carbon health system at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (CoP26). Fourteen have set a target date to reach net zero carbon emission on or before 2050. With countries like Argentina, Belgium, Fiji, United States of America and Spain at the forefront, the world is witnessing a transformative shift towards sustainable healthcare. Research says that Heath sector GHG contribution is close to approx. 5% of global net emissions. If the goals of the Paris Agreement need to be reached, heath care sector must set ambitious action plan to reduce its emissions. Back in 2015 the Lancet Commission stated that, “Tackling climate change could be the greatest global health opportunity of the 21st century”. South Asia has opportunity to lead the Net Zero healthcare movement. South Asian nations need come to terms because of profound impact of climate change on their region.

The urgency to act cannot be overstated. South Asian countries, including India, face unique climate challenges that directly affect public health, livelihoods, and ecosystems. The eight countries of South Asia have experienced an increase in the frequency of climate-change-related downpours, droughts, and soaring temperatures. To improve the healthcare experience for the Indian people, several healthcare reforms were introduced before and during the pandemic have evolved. So, the “new normal” in the healthcare ecosystem will be about how healthcare delivery innovates in the decades that follows. It is in this context that India, as a regional leader, could spearhead the net zero healthcare initiative, setting an inspiring example for its neighbouring countries.

To embark on this transformative journey, South Asian nations must consider tailoring their net zero healthcare roadmap to their specific regional context. By harnessing India’s leadership, these countries can collectively identify shared challenges, leverage existing expertise, and promote cross-border collaboration. The roadmap should focus on five key pillars:

Policy Framework: Reducing these emissions involves collaboration and calls for the cooperation and strategic direction of the highest leadership. Establishing a comprehensive policy framework is the first step towards carbon-neutral healthcare. South Asian countries should align their policies with global climate goals, integrate climate risks into healthcare policies, and incentivize sustainable practices. Transitioning the healthcare system to 100% clean and renewable energy will be a critical aspect of this policy framework. India, as a leader, can provide the necessary guidance and support to shape robust policy frameworks.

Capacity Building: Every participant must comprehend what, why, and their place in the value chain of health care system for the net neutrality alignment to be successful. Organisations and governments must work together to make sure that citizens have the tools necessary to track, report, and take deliberate steps to minimise their carbon emissions. India’s vast pool of healthcare expertise can play a pivotal role in building regional capacity. Incentivizing and producing low-carbon pharmaceuticals can also be part of capacity-building efforts. Implementing circular health care and sustainable health care waste management will be essential to minimize the environmental impact of the healthcare sector’s waste and promote a more sustainable approach to healthcare practices.

Innovation and Technology: Embracing innovative solutions and technology is essential to transition towards sustainable healthcare. South Asian countries, with India as the torchbearer, should prioritize research and development in green technologies, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable infrastructure for healthcare facilities. Encouraging public-private partnerships is crucial for the development of innovative solutions. Investment in zero-emissions buildings and infrastructure will play a significant role in promoting sustainable healthcare facilities.

Collaborative Partnerships: The success of the net zero healthcare movement relies on collaborative partnerships between governments, private sector entities, and international organizations. South Asian countries should foster partnerships with stakeholders across sectors, including academia, industry, and civil society. India’s leadership can facilitate these collaborations, creating a robust support network for regional transformation. Transitioning to zero emissions, sustainable travel, and transport will require collaborative efforts between various stakeholders. Strategies to promote such partnerships include financial incentives, collaboration frameworks, co-creation, and aligning incentives.

Boost Decarbonisation with Climate Finance. Climate finance can provide funding for mitigation and adaptation activities and can be linked to carbon ratings through a range of mechanisms, such as emissions trading schemes, carbon taxes, and renewable energy certificates. It is crucial for governments and other stakeholders in South Asia to comprehend and evaluate the financial requirements of each nation as well as how these financial resources might be mobilised. Achieving a balance between adaptation and mitigation in the health care system should also be an objective of resource allocation.

It is important to recognize that each South Asian country faces unique challenges and opportunities in their path towards carbon-neutral healthcare. The focus should be on collective learning, sharing experiences, and adapting best practices to suit individual contexts. Providing healthy and sustainably grown food for patients and staff can contribute to both better health outcomes and a more environmentally friendly healthcare system.

India, with its strong commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development, is well-positioned to lead the net zero healthcare initiative in South Asia. By leveraging its technological prowess, India can drive regional progress while empowering neighbouring countries to take decisive actions towards sustainable healthcare.

The time for South Asia to act is now. By creating a tailored roadmap for carbon-neutral healthcare and rallying behind India’s leadership, these nations can embark on a transformative journey that will set an inspiring example for the world. South Asia’s commitment to NetZero in healthcare will not only secure a healthier future for its citizens but also contribute significantly to the global fight against climate change.

(The Ravi Mahto is a senior public policy consultant and Avinash Kumar is the Executive Director of Earthood. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)